3 months ago
U.S. not started assessment on any Trump intel disclosure to Russia: Coats
May 23, 2017 / 4:18 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. not started assessment on any Trump intel disclosure to Russia: Coats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. intelligence community has not initiated an assessment of the significance or impact of any information that President Donald Trump revealed in a meeting with Russia's foreign minister, a top U.S. official said on Tuesday.

"We have not initiated an assessment of that. There are procedures that we go through to determine when assessments … need to be made," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Reuters reported a week ago that Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak about a planned Islamic State operation.

Reporting by Phil Stewart

