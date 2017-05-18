FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Probe by U.S. special counsel is a criminal investigation: Blumenthal
#World News
May 18, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 3 months ago

Probe by U.S. special counsel is a criminal investigation: Blumenthal

FILE PHOTO: Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) questions Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2017.Joshua Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The special counsel appointed to look into links between Russian officials and U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign is conducting a criminal investigation, including whether there was any obstruction of justice, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said on Thursday.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who was named on Wednesday as a special counsel to lead the probe, is conducting an investigation "of criminal allegations that are extremely serious, including possible obstruction of justice," Blumenthal told reporters after senators met Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Peter Cooney

