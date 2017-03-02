FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
U.S. Senate intelligence chairman does not call for Sessions recusal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 2, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. Senate intelligence chairman does not call for Sessions recusal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Committee Chairman U.S. Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) questions former U.S. Senator Dan Coats (R-IN) as he testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on his nomination to be Director of National Intelligence in Washington February 28, 2017.James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the committee responsible for investigating any Russian efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. election, said on Thursday he trusted Attorney General Jeff Sessions to decide if he should be involved in the probe.

"The Attorney General has said he would recuse himself when needed and I trust him to make what he feels is the appropriate decision as to his involvement in any investigation into Russian active measures and the 2016 election," Burr said in a statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.