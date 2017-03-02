U.S. Senate intelligence chairman does not call for Sessions recusal

Committee Chairman U.S. Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) questions former U.S. Senator Dan Coats (R-IN) as he testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on his nomination to be Director of National Intelligence in Washington February 28, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the committee responsible for investigating any Russian efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. election, said on Thursday he trusted Attorney General Jeff Sessions to decide if he should be involved in the probe.

"The Attorney General has said he would recuse himself when needed and I trust him to make what he feels is the appropriate decision as to his involvement in any investigation into Russian active measures and the 2016 election," Burr said in a statement.