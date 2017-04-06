FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burr: Nunes stepped aside to protect Russia probe investigation
April 6, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 4 months ago

Burr: Nunes stepped aside to protect Russia probe investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Thursday he felt his House of Representatives counterpart had stepped away from that panel's investigation of possible links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia because he felt it was necessary.

"Chairman (Devin) Nunes has made the move he felt necessary to protect the viability of his Committee and its investigation going forward," Republican U.S. Senator Richard Burr said in a statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

