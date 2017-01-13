FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Trump adviser Flynn spoke to Russian envoy December 29: Trump official
#Politics
January 13, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 7 months ago

Trump adviser Flynn spoke to Russian envoy December 29: Trump official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn spoke on the phone to the Russian ambassador to Washington on Dec. 29, the day the United States announced sanctions against Moscow, a Trump official said on Friday.

Trump's team had previously said the phone call happened on Dec. 28. The official said it was their understanding that U.S. retaliation for Russia's interference in the presidential election did not come up in the conversation between Flynn and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

Two people familiar with the issue said Flynn had several phone conversations with the ambassador on Dec. 29.

Writing by Emily Stephenson; editing by Grant McCool

