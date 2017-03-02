FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
House oversight panel chair: Sessions should 'clarify his testimony'
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 2, 2017 / 2:02 PM / 6 months ago

House oversight panel chair: Sessions should 'clarify his testimony'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Jason Chaffetz (R-CA) (R) questions Director James Comey (not pictured) on the "Oversight of the State Department" in Washington U.S. July 7, 2016.Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions should "clarify his testimony" about his contacts with Russian officials during the Trump presidential campaign.

Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, said in a Twitter post, "AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself." Democrats have called for an independent investigation into possible ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called on Sessions to resign on Wednesday after the Washington Post reported he failed to disclose two meetings he had with Russia's ambassador before Donald Trump was inaugurated as president.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; Writing by Eric Walsh; Writing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.