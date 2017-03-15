FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Trump suggests more information coming about wiretap claim: Fox News interview
March 15, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 5 months ago

Trump suggests more information coming about wiretap claim: Fox News interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the American Center for Mobility, a test facility for driverless car technology for American Manufactured Vehicles in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, U.S. March 15, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump suggested more information would be coming out soon about his claim that former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign.

"I think you're going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks," Trump said about the wiretap claim in excerpts of an interview to be broadcast later Wednesday on Fox News.

He also said that "wiretap covers a lot of different things."

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

