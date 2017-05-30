FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Congress' Russia probes expand to Trump's personal lawyer: ABC News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, attorney for The Trump Organization, arrives at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 17, 2017.Stephanie Keith

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congressional investigations into alleged Russian meddling into the 2016 U.S. election and potential ties to President Donald Trump's associates have expanded to include his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Citing a statement from Cohen, ABC News said he confirmed that he had been asked to provide information and testimony to investigators in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, but that he declined because "the request was poorly phrased, overly broad and not capable of being answered."

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry

