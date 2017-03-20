FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Comey confirms FBI probing alleged Russian interference in U.S. vote
March 20, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 5 months ago

Comey confirms FBI probing alleged Russian interference in U.S. vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FBI Director James Comey waits before testifying at a House Intelligence Committee hearing into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, on Capitol Hill.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - FBI Director James Comey on Monday confirmed the agency was investigating possible Russian government efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. election including any links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Moscow.

Comey told a congressional hearing on Russian activities that the probe "includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts."

"Because it is an open, ongoing investigation and is classified, I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining," Comey said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

