FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Comey to testify to U.S. Senate intelligence panel on June 8
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 1, 2017 / 4:28 PM / 3 months ago

Comey to testify to U.S. Senate intelligence panel on June 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: FBI Director James Comey arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2017.Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8 as part of its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with President Donald Trump's campaign, the committee said on Thursday.

It said Comey would testify in an open session at 10 a.m., followed by a closed session.

The former FBI chief, who was fired by Trump on May 9, is expected to testify on conversations he had with Trump in which the president reportedly asked him to drop an investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.