5 months ago
Senate Intelligence committee leaders confirm Kushner testimony
March 27, 2017 / 7:16 PM / 5 months ago

Senate Intelligence committee leaders confirm Kushner testimony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Monday that Republican President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had voluntarily agreed to be interviewed in its investigation of Russian activities surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

They said timing for the appearance by Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser to Trump, had not yet been determined.

"Mr. Kushner will certainly not be the last person the committee calls to give testimony, but we expect him to be able to provide answers to key questions that have arisen in our inquiry," the committee's chairman, Republican Senator Richard Burr, and top Democrat, Senator Mark Warner, said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

