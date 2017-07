WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. said on Monday he would be happy to share what he knows with the Senate Intelligence Committee if it decides to look into a meeting he had with a Russian lawyer during his father's campaign.

"Happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know," he said on Twitter, after a Republican member of the committee said the panel should interview him.

