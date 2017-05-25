FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former CIA director worried Russia tried to recruit Americans
May 23, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 3 months ago

Former CIA director worried Russia tried to recruit Americans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former CIA director John Brennan testifies before the House Intelligence Committee to take questions on “Russian active measures during the 2016 election campaign” in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 23, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former CIA Director John Brennan said on Monday there was enough contact between Americans and Russian officials during the 2016 U.S. election that there was definitely grounds for an investigation into possible collusion with Moscow, and also concern about Russian efforts to recruit Americans.

"I had unresolved questions in my mind about whether or not the Russians had been successful in getting U.S. persons, involved in the campaign or not, to work on their behalf," Brennan testified to the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

Brennan declined to provide any indication about the identity of those people.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

