7 months ago
Russia says no direct contacts yet between White House and Kremlin
#World News
January 26, 2017 / 9:23 AM / 7 months ago

Russia says no direct contacts yet between White House and Kremlin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin makes his annual New Year address to the nation in Moscow, Russia, December 31, 2016. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin viaFile Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Direct contacts between the White House and the Kremlin have not been established since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Contacts at the level of the administrations are not taking place at the moment, there haven't been any yet, such contacts are yet to be established," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"Routine diplomatic work is underway, our embassy in Washington is functioning, they are in constant contact with their counterparts in the State Department."

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

