3 months ago
May 18, 2017 / 4:15 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Senate panel still negotiating with Flynn over documents: congressional aides

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn walks down the White House colonnade on the way to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump's joint news conference at the White House.Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Intelligence Committee is still negotiating with President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, to obtain documents for its investigation into Russia and the U.S. presidential election, congressional aides said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the committee's Republican chairman, Senator Richard Burr, told reporters that Flynn's lawyers said he would not honor a subpoena for the documents. A lawyer for Flynn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; editing by Doina Chiacu

