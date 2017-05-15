FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate number two Democrat calls Trump's conduct 'dangerous'
#World News
May 15, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Senate number two Democrat calls Trump's conduct 'dangerous'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) questions Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington March 21, 2017.Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate's number two Democrat, Dick Durbin, said on Monday that President Donald Trump's conduct revealing classified information to the Russians, as reported by the Washington Post, was "dangerous" and "reckless."

"This conduct by the president is not only dangerous, it's reckless. It is reckless for him to disclose to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador, sensitive, top secret information," Durbin told reporters outside the Senate.

Durbin said he had not been briefed separately on the matter and that he was commenting on the Post story. Classified information cannot be kept from a U.S. president, Durbin added, but he hoped Republicans will make it clear to Trump that his conduct "jeopardizes our national security."

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

