FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. speaks at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio U.S. July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File photo

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. gives a television interview at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio U.S. July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich/File photo

Part of an email conversation between Donald Trump Jr and publicist Rob Goldstone is seen in a Twitter message posted by Trump Jr. on July 11, 2017. @DonaldJTrumpJR/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest son on Tuesday released an email chain which refers to a top Russian government prosecutor as offering the Trump campaign damaging information about Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

"The Crown prosecutor of Russia ... offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," said the June 3, 2016, email to Donald Trump Jr. from publicist Rob Goldstone.

"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump," according to the email posted by Trump Jr. on Twitter.

