FILE PHOTO - Former Defense Intelligence Agency Director retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, incoming White House national security adviser, speaks at the U.S. Institute of Peace ''2017 Passing the Baton'' conference in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON Lawyers for President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn have not yet indicated whether Flynn plans to comply with the Senate Intelligence Committee's subpoena for documents, the panel's chairman said in a statement on Thursday.

"General Flynn’s attorneys have not yet indicated their intentions regarding the Senate Intelligence Committee’s subpoena," Republican Senator Richard Burr said in a statement.

Burr told reporters earlier on Thursday that Flynn's lawyers had said he would not honor the subpoena issued in connection with the committee's investigation into Russia and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Congressional aides told Reuters the committee was still negotiating in the hopes of obtaining the requested documents.

"Consistent with the committee’s position since the beginning of (our) investigation, I welcome their willingness to cooperate," Burr said in his two-sentence statement.

