16 minutes ago
France says U.S. sanctions on Iran, Russia look illegal
July 26, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 16 minutes ago

France says U.S. sanctions on Iran, Russia look illegal

1 Min Read

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech after a mass to pay tribute to French priest Father Jacques Hamel one year after he was killed by Islamist militants in an attack in the church, in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen, France, July 26, 2017.Charly Triballeau/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - France's foreign ministry on Wednesday said new U.S. sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea appeared at odds with international law due to their extra-territorial reach.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday for these sanctions, which could affect European firms.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that French and European laws would need to be adjusted in response and added that discussions would be necessary at European Union level because of the potential impact on European citizens and firms.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Brian Love

