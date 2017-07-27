FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. has abandoned common line on Russian sanctions: Zypries
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 2 hours ago

U.S. has abandoned common line on Russian sanctions: Zypries

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - New sanctions against Russia being proposed by United States lawmakers could harm German companies and add another difficulty to Berlin's relationship with Washington, Germany economy minister Brigitte Zypries said on Thursday.

"The U.S. has left the common line it had with Europe for sanctions against Russia," Zypries told ARD television, adding that by not coordinating with Europe on the matter, there was a risk that German companies would be harmed.

German business leaders warn that new sanctions passed last week by the U.S. House of Representatives could prevent German companies from working on pipeline projects that they say are essential to Germany's energy security.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Arno Schuetze

