FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
House votes overwhelmingly to approve new Russia sanctions
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
Politics
Republican lawmakers rally around Sessions
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Russia
House approves new Russia sanctions, defying Trump
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
U.S.
Survivors of Texas truck where 10 died offer testimony for visas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 9:18 PM / an hour ago

House votes overwhelmingly to approve new Russia sanctions

1 Min Read

A rainbow shines over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 24, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea, despite President Donald Trump's objections to the legislation.

As voting continued, House members backed the measure by a margin of 388-2, with strong support from Trump's fellow Republicans as well as Democrats. It must pass the Senate before it can be sent to the White House for Trump to sign into law or veto.

Senate leaders have not said when they might consider the House bill. The White House said the president had not yet decided whether he would sign the measure.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.