U.S. House panel to disclose some Russian-linked Facebook ads

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Intelligence Committee will disclose on Wednesday a sample of Russian-linked content that ran on social media during the 2016 presidential election, the panel’s top Democrat said.

FILE PHOTO: House Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacts to Committee Chairman Devin Nunes statements about surveillance of U.S. President Trump and his staff as well as his visit to the White House, as Schiff holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

Representative Adam Schiff said the committee would show a “representative sample” of Russian advertisements and posts during a hearing on Wednesday at which lawyers from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet’s Google, were testifying about Russian influence on their networks.