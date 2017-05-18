House panel seeks FBI, Department of Justice documents on Comey firing

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Adam Schiff speaks to reporters about the appointment of a Special Counsel in the Russia investigations on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 17, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday requested more documents from the Department of Justice and the FBI related to its ongoing Russia probe, including any on U.S. President Donald Trump's dismissal last week of former FBI Director James Comey.

Republican Mike Conaway and the panel's top Democrat, Adam Schiff, said in a statement that they were seeking the documents as part of their own ongoing probe into alleged Russian interference into the 2016 U.S. election.