6 months ago
Trump says U.S. media reports making it hard to strike deal with Russia
#World News
February 16, 2017 / 7:25 PM / 6 months ago

Trump says U.S. media reports making it hard to strike deal with Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump announces Alexander Acosta as his new nominee to lead the Department of Labor during a news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday said reports in the U.S. media about his administration's relationship with Russia may make it difficult for him to strike a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease tensions between Washington and Moscow.

"Putin probably assumes that he can't make a deal with me any more because politically it would be unpopular for a politician to make a deal," Trump said at a press conference.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by James Dalgleish

