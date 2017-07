FILE PHOTO - Donald Trump Jr. arrives at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

WASHINGTON A senior Republican member of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Monday that the panel should interview President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian attorney, as well as anyone else who was at a meeting between them last summer.

"Our intelligence committee needs to interview him and others who attended the meeting," Senator Susan Collins told reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

A spokeswoman for Collins confirmed the remarks to Reuters.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)