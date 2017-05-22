National Security Agency Director Admiral Michael Rogers, commander of the U.S. Cyber Command, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats testifies before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump urged two senior intelligence officials in March to publicly deny there was any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing current and former officials.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers refused to comply with Trump's requests because they believed them inappropriate, according to two current and two former officials, the Post said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)