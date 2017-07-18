Senate intel panel wants to interview everyone at Trump Jr.'s Russia meeting

FILE PHOTO: Then U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) welcomes his son Donald Trump Jr. to the stage at one of the New England Council's "Politics and Eggs' breakfasts in Manchester, New Hampshire November 11, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Tuesday that wanted to interview President Donald Trump's son, campaign chairman and everyone else who was at a meeting last year with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

"Sure, sure," the committee's Republican chairman, Senator Richard Burr, told reporters when asked if he wanted the committee to call in the attendees.

Senator Mark Warner, the panel's Democratic vice chairman, also said the committee wanted to see everyone who had been at the meeting.