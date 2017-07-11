FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. stands onstage with his father Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump after Trump's debate against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, U.S. September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Tuesday she wanted Donald Trump Jr. to testify before the panel, in a public setting, as soon as possible.

The committee is one of several investigating the Trump campaign, Russia and the 2016 U.S. election.

Separately, its chairman, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, said at a hearing on Tuesday he had sent more than two dozen letters seeking information, placed holds on nominations in the Senate to press for that information and had been meeting with staff from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)