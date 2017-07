FILE PHOTO: Then U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) welcomes his son Donald Trump Jr. to the stage at one of the New England Council's "Politics and Eggs' breakfasts in Manchester, New Hampshire November 11, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will testify on July 26 before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, the panel said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump Jr. and Manafort are expected to be questioned about allegations Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.