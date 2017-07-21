FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 minutes ago
Trump Jr., Manafort agree to negotiate over interviews by Senate panel
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer out as Trump seeks to fix image
The Trump administration
White House spokesman Spicer out as Trump seeks to fix image
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Business
Democrats urge review of Amazon's Whole Foods bid
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
Breakingviews
Puppy love keeps IPO investors on the leash
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 21, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 4 minutes ago

Trump Jr., Manafort agree to negotiate over interviews by Senate panel

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. (L) watches his father Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump (R) gesture to the crowd as he leaves the stage on the night of the New Hampshire primary in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. February 9, 2016.Jim Bourg/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee said on Friday President Donald Trump's eldest son and his former campaign manager have agreed to negotiate whether to be interviewed by the panel in its Russia probe.

The committee said in a statement it would not immediately issue subpoenas requiring Donald Trump Jr. and former campaign manager Paul Manafort to testify at a public hearing set for Wednesday "but reserve the right to do so in the future."

The committee also said it has issued a subpoena for Glenn Simpson, whose firm compiled a dossier on then-candidate Donald Trump during the campaign, to appear at the hearing after he declined to voluntarily attend.

(Clarifies Trump Jr. and Manafort have agreed to negotiate whether to be interviewed, not will be interviewed)

Related Coverage

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.