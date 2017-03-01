FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says patiently waiting for U.S. policy action on Russia
March 1, 2017 / 9:21 AM / in 7 months

Kremlin says patiently waiting for U.S. policy action on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks during the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin is patiently waiting for U.S. policy action on Russia so that it can understand what the future holds for U.S-Russia relations, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

“We have heard different statements from President (Donald) Trump,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

“We are full of patience and are waiting for some kind of actions to follow these statements that will allow us to understand ... the perspectives for bilateral relations.”

Peskov commented after Trump addressed Congress on Tuesday. Trump did not mention Russia by name, but in a possible nod to his bid to warm relations with Moscow, said: “America is willing to find new friends, and to forge new partnerships, where shared interests align.”

(The story was refiled to fix the quote to add dropped words)

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Andrew Osborn

