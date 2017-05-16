FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says reports Trump disclosed intelligence are 'nonsense'
May 16, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 3 months ago

Kremlin says reports Trump disclosed intelligence are 'nonsense'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this file photo dated April 27, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin described as "complete nonsense" on Tuesday media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had disclosed classified intelligence during a meeting with Russian officials.

"It's not a subject for us, it's the latest piece of nonsense. We don't want to have anything do to with this nonsense. It's complete nonsense, not a subject to be denied or confirmed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

Two U.S. officials said on Monday that Trump had disclosed highly classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation, plunging the White House into another controversy just months into Trump's short tenure in office.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn

