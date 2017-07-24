FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Kushner, in statement, says 'I did not collude' with foreign government
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Business
U.S. venture capital's digital coin quandary: cash-rich startups
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Russia
Why Ukrainian forces gave up Crimea without a fight
Asia's Grab to get $2.5 billion extra firepower in Uber battle
Technology
Asia's Grab to get $2.5 billion extra firepower in Uber battle
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 24, 2017 / 10:19 AM / an hour ago

Kushner, in statement, says 'I did not collude' with foreign government

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Senior advisor Jared Kushner attends a joint statement from U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2017.Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said in a statement to congressional committees on Monday that he "did not collude" with Russia or seek back channels with Moscow last year.

"I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government," Kushner said in a written statement released before his appearance in closed-door meetings with members of the U.S. Congress.

"I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector," he said.

Kushner said he had "perhaps four contacts with Russian representatives" during the 2016 campaign and presidential transition period after Trump's victory.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.