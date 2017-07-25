FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
Russian banker who met Trump son-in-law not acting on our orders: Kremlin
July 25, 2017 / 10:41 AM / an hour ago

Russian banker who met Trump son-in-law not acting on our orders: Kremlin

2 Min Read

White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington.Jonathan Ernst

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian banker who met President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, did not do so on the Kremlin's orders, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Kushner, who was quizzed on Monday by Senate investigators on his contacts with Russians as part of an investigation into possible Kremlin meddling in last year's presidential election, said he had met Sergei Gorkov, the head of Russian state-owned Vnesheconombank, on Dec. 13.

Russia flatly denies it interfered with the U.S. election.

When asked about Kushner's meeting on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Gorkov had been in the United States as part of a roadshow meeting various U.S. representatives in the course of his work.

"These contacts do no need any approval from the Kremlin and naturally (these meetings) did not happen on the Kremlin's orders," Peskov said.

He said it was "normal practice" for the head of a major Russian bank conducting a roadshow to hold various meetings.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

