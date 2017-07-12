FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
16 minutes ago
Russia's Lavrov: show me at least one fact Moscow meddled in U.S. election
July 12, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 16 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrov: show me at least one fact Moscow meddled in U.S. election

1 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Moscow, Russia, July 5, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday he wanted to be shown at least one fact proving Moscow's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"I don't know anything about this fact. It's amazing that serious people are making a mountain out of a molehill," Lavrov told a news conference during a visit to Belgium. His comments were broadcast live by Russian state Rossiya 24 TV channel.

Lavrov was reacting to reports that U.S. President Donald Trump's eldest son was blamed for meeting a Russian lawyer that emails show might have had damaging information about Hillary Clinton last year.

Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova

