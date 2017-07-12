FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
U.S. Senate Judiciary chairman to call ex-Trump aide Manafort to testify
#WrayLive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Environment
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Reuters Investigates
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
July 12, 2017 / 5:34 PM / 2 hours ago

U.S. Senate Judiciary chairman to call ex-Trump aide Manafort to testify

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Paul Manafort of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's staff listens during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016.Carlo Allegri/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said on Wednesday he intends to call former Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential bid, to testify before the panel, an Iowa newspaper reported.

Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said Manafort would be subpoenaed if necessary and could be questioned on anything including his presence in a June 2016 meeting in New York involving the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian lawyer, the Des Moines Register said.

“We’re working very close on this and we’ve already agreed that we’re going to bring Manafort before our committee,” the paper quoted Grassley as saying in a call with reporters, describing his cooperation with Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the committee.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.