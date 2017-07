Former Trump campaign chief Manafort to talk to Senate investigators: NBC

FILE PHOTO: Paul Manafort of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's staff listens during a round table discussion on security at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., August 17, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will speak with Senate investigators on Capitol Hill within the next 48 hours, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to Manafort.

The questions are expected to focus on a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower in New York attended by Manafort, a Russian lawyer, a Russian-American lobbyist, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and son Donald Trump Jr., NBC News reported.