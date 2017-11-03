FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge proposes May 7 trial date for former Trump aide Manafort
November 3, 2017 / 6:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge proposes May 7 trial date for former Trump aide Manafort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday proposed a May 7 trial date for former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates, who were indicted on charges including money laundering, according to a court filing.

U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson set a Monday hearing to address the proposed trial date in the case, which stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

