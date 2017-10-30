FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manafort, ex-associate face charges in U.S. Russia probe: reports
October 30, 2017 / 12:10 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Manafort, ex-associate face charges in U.S. Russia probe: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort will surrender to federal authorities later on Monday amid an ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, CNN and the New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort hides behind his car visor as he leaves his home in Alexandria, Virginia, this morning. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Times, citing someone involved in the case, said Manafort’s former business associate Rick Gates was also told to surrender to U.S. authorities.

Manafort was seen leaving his home early Monday morning, according to a Reuters witness, but it was unclear where he was headed.

Additional reporting by Jonathan Ernst; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

