WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his associate Rick Gates pleaded not guilty on Monday to money laundering and other charges filed in a probe looking into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

FILE PHOTO - Paul Manafort departs a press conference at the Republican Convention in Cleveland, July 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Manafort and Gates appeared in federal district court in Washington after turning themselves into authorities earlier Monday.