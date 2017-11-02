FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manafort not a flight risk, lawyers say in court filing
November 2, 2017 / 3:16 PM / in 2 hours

Manafort not a flight risk, lawyers say in court filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, has strong family and community ties and does not pose a serious flight risk, his lawyers argued in a court filing on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a hearing in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

A $10 million unsecured bond “will more than suffice to assure his appearance as required” in any court proceedings, the lawyers said. Manafort and associate Rick Gates have been charged with money laundering, tax fraud and failing to register as foreign agents of Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
