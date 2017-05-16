FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump's defense chief on intelligence uproar: 'I'm not worried'
May 16, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 3 months ago

Trump's defense chief on intelligence uproar: 'I'm not worried'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks at the opening of the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017.Michael Dalder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he had no concerns about the Trump administration's handling of classified information and added the issue had not come up in his talks on Tuesday with several U.S. allies, saying: "No, I'm not worried."

But at the same time, Mattis deferred to the White House and acknowledged he knew little more about the uproar than what he had "read in the newspaper."

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have previously said Trump discussed intelligence about Islamic State with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak at last Wednesday's talks in the Oval Office.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

