3 months ago
FBI chief promises to disclose any attempt to stall Russia probe
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 11, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 3 months ago

FBI chief promises to disclose any attempt to stall Russia probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe waits to testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. May 11, 2017.Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The FBI's acting director promised on Thursday to tell the Senate Intelligence Committee of any effort to interfere with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe into links between Russia and the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

"I absolutely do," acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who leads the agency following President Donald Trump's abrupt firing of former director James Comey on Tuesday, told the committee, which is also investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

