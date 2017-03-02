FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Republican leader says 'easier' if Sessions recused himself
#Politics
March 2, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 7 months ago

House Republican leader says 'easier' if Sessions recused himself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress - Washington, U.S. - 28/02/17 - House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy arrives. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday it would be easier to ensure public trust if Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigations into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

“I just think for any investigation going forward you want to make sure everybody trusts the investigation,” McCarthy told MSNBC. Asked if that meant Sessions should recuse himself from the investigation, McCarthy said: “I think it would be easier from that standpoint, yes.”

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

