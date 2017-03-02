House Republican leader says 'easier' if Sessions recused himself

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday it would be easier to ensure public trust if Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigations into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

“I just think for any investigation going forward you want to make sure everybody trusts the investigation,” McCarthy told MSNBC. Asked if that meant Sessions should recuse himself from the investigation, McCarthy said: “I think it would be easier from that standpoint, yes.”