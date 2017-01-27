FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate Leader McConnell opposes lifting Russia sanctions: Politico
#World News
January 27, 2017 / 9:15 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. Senate Leader McConnell opposes lifting Russia sanctions: Politico

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell addresses the media during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 26, 2017.Mark Makela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate's Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday he opposes lifting any sanctions on Russia, a day before President Donald Trump is to have his first official telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"These sanctions were imposed because of their behavior in Crimea, eastern Ukraine and now we know they’ve been messing around in our elections as well," McConnell said in an interview with Politico on Friday. "If there’s any country in the world that doesn’t deserve sanctions relief, it’s Russia."

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese

