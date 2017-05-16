FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
U.S. Senate majority leader urges less drama from White House: Bloomberg TV
May 16, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Senate majority leader urges less drama from White House: Bloomberg TV

Senate Majority Leader Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a new conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 2, 2017.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said Congress could do with fewer presidential distractions amid reports of U.S. President Donald Trump's disclosure of intelligence information to Russia and the White House's subsequent rebuttal.

"We could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so we can focus on our agenda, which is deregulation, tax reform and repealing and replacing Obamacare," the top Senate Republican said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander Editing by W Simon

