3 months ago
U.S. security adviser says Trump did not cause lapse in national security
#World News
May 16, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. security adviser says Trump did not cause lapse in national security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - National security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump did not have an inappropriate conversation or one that caused a lapse in national security when he met with senior Russian officials last week at the White House.

"I stand by my statement that I made yesterday," McMaster told a White House briefing. "What I'm saying is really the premise of that (Washington Post) article was false, that in any way the president had a conversation that was inappropriate or resulted in any kind of lapse in national security."

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Frances Kerry

