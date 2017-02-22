Kremlin says not in talks with U.S. on timing of Putin-Trump meeting

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Washington are not currently holding talks on possible dates for a first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"Specific dates of such a meeting... are not being considered at all," Ushakov said at a briefing.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor had signaled his readiness to host the bilateral meeting but Russia and the United States have not discussed this possibility, Ushakov said.

Ushakov also said that Putin is planning to take part in a meeting of leaders of the G20 countries in Germany in July.