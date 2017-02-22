FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says not in talks with U.S. on timing of Putin-Trump meeting
February 22, 2017 / 1:13 PM / 6 months ago

Kremlin says not in talks with U.S. on timing of Putin-Trump meeting

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump (L-R), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017.Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Washington are not currently holding talks on possible dates for a first meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"Specific dates of such a meeting... are not being considered at all," Ushakov said at a briefing.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor had signaled his readiness to host the bilateral meeting but Russia and the United States have not discussed this possibility, Ushakov said.

Ushakov also said that Putin is planning to take part in a meeting of leaders of the G20 countries in Germany in July.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe

