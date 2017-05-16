FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says meeting with Russia's Lavrov last week 'very successful'
May 16, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 3 months ago

Trump says meeting with Russia's Lavrov last week 'very successful'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his Oval Office meeting last week with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was "very, very successful" and would help promote the fight against terrorism, adding to his earlier defense of sharing information with Russian officials.

"We had a very, very successful meeting with the foreign minister of Russia," Trump said in response to questions at a White House event with President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. "We want to get as many to help fight terrorism as possible. And that's one of the beautiful things that happening with Turkey."

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Chris Reese

