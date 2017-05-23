FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. intel chief says has no 'relevant' memo on any Trump talks on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said on Tuesday he had "no documents to make relevant," when asked by a lawmaker whether he would turn over memos about any conversations he might have had with President Donald Trump about the investigation into Russia and last year's U.S. presidential election.

Coats, testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee, repeatedly declined to say whether Trump asked him to help deny any collusion between his campaign team and Russia, as reported by the Washington Post, saying his talks with Trump were private. [nL1N1IP0RG]

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Frances Kerry

